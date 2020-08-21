“I will draw on the best of us, not the worst us,” Biden promised. “I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness.” He pledged to undo the damage of the Trump years by representing all Americans — even the ones who don’t vote for him, and not just members of his own party or political base. Calling this “a moment that calls for faith and light and love,” the newly minted nominee offered a lyrical response to Tuesday’s coast-to-coast call, that in a time of darkness “we’re so much bigger than that, so much better than that.”