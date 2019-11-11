When the Women2Women Conversations Tour was born years ago, we sat down with hundreds of suburban women in nine cities across the United States, giving them a chance to speak for themselves and tell us the biggest issues they face today. This data have been shared far and wide. Health care is the number one concern of suburban women, and issues like equal pay and paid child care continue to outrank more topline news like immigration and the environment. Perhaps even more telling is that the majority of the suburban women we talk to value honesty and collaboration in their leaders.