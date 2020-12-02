It is projected that up to 80% of independent restaurants will close by the end of next year without further government aid. Philadelphia’s restaurants are especially vulnerable given seasonal outdoor dining and stringent indoor dining regulations that are not in place in surrounding counties. Imagine the third quarter of 2021 when vaccines become widely distributed and our lives start returning to normal. Except that so many of our favorite establishments, whether for just hanging out or celebrating life’s milestones, will be gone forever. Too many already are. Our elected officials must help extinguish this fire before an essential industry burns to the ground.