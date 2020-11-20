“I was not excited to go back to work. I was scared to get sick, which is what happened,” says Baker, who had been laid off from Urban Farmer for six months before returning. “But there wasn’t a choice. Either you say ‘Yes,’ or they take your unemployment away and then what do you do? I don’t have any other option for making money. ... If you have a college degree, use it. But this is all I’ve known for 18 years.”