I helped legalize marijuana in my state, Washington, back in 2012. And now, about a decade later, we’re glad we did. The numbers are in: consumption overall is roughly the same, teen use has not gone up, there’s been no impact on road safety, we’re no longer arresting thousands of people a year, and our civil liberties are respected. That once thriving black market — which enriched and empowered gangs and organized crime in my state — has been replaced by a highly regulated and highly taxed legal market — which employs a lot of good people. And from this legal market, my state is enjoying about $400 million of tax revenue each year. My governor, Jay Inslee, who didn’t originally support our initiative, now sees the wisdom of taking the crime out of the marijuana equation and he’s thankful that we’ve thoughtfully legalized marijuana.