The elevation of hometown “heroes” is never impartial. In this case, the Rizzo statue celebrated and protected violent forms of white domination and control in the heart of the city. Its takedown is part of ongoing movements to reckon with the symbols and systems of racism, and follows years of organizing and testimony around the statue led by black activists including the Philadelphia Coalition for REAL Justice (Racial, Economic and Legal). Others followed suit to emphatically point out the harm done by the continued presence and financial resources leveraged to keep the statue in place.