In Philadelphia, we dedicated our first statue honoring a specific historic person of color on public land, a monument recognizing 19th century African American freedom fighter Octavius Catto at City Hall. The City also supported artist Hank Willis Thomas’ installation of a temporary artwork, the iconic and monumental 8-foot afro pick All Power to All People, mere feet from the Rizzo statue, as a part of Monument Lab, a citywide participatory public art and history exhibition I co-curated with Mural Arts Philadelphia. (All Power to All People is now in the permanent collection of the Pennylsania Academy of the Fine Arts.) The exhibition engaged over 250,000 Philadelphians and visitors in an ideas festival around the central question: “What is an appropriate monument for the current city of Philadelphia?”