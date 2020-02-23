When recommending a sentence for a defendant, prosecutors must demonstrate that their recommendation comports with the United States sentencing guidelines. The guidelines were instituted as part of the U.S. Sentencing Reform Act of 1984 because there was too much disparity in sentencing across the nation, according to the findings of congressional investigations. There were regional differences in sentencing — with Southern federal districts treating some crimes, and some offenders, more harshly than did courts in the North and West. Minority offenders would typically get longer sentences for convictions than nonminority defendants, and white-collar defendants and defendants involved in political corruption would get no time at all.