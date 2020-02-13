Barr knows, as do any GOP senators interested in facts, that Biden was fighting corruption, while Giuliani was promoting it. Biden sought the ouster of a corrupt Ukrainian prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, who was refusing to prosecute the co-owner of Burisma, the energy company on whose board Hunter Biden sat. The European Union, International Monetary Fund, Ukraine’s top anti-corruption organizations, and its parliament all wanted Shokin fired – because he was corrupt.