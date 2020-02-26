So much has changed in our lives since then. New jobs, marriage, a family. Yet, living in South Philadelphia today, Caitlin is everywhere. At Broad and Snyder, where we walk past needles on the ground to get to our son’s preschool a few blocks away. On our corners, where struggling people gather. In our playgrounds, where they sleep. And in our homes, where our neighbors inject, overdose, and die, in a ritual as familiar as it is tragic. Our neighborhood may not reach the heights of the problems in Kensington, but we lose a neighbor in our zip code at a rate of one a week, and that rate is growing faster than anywhere else.