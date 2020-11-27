Drug use is a choice, but dependence is not. Addiction is insidious because it’s difficult for a drug-addled mind to decide to clean up, much less follow through. Childhood traumas motivated me to seek relief, then speed rewired my brain, so I kept consuming that poison despite the many negative consequences. I felt like I could not stop, any more than I could jump to the moon. I believed my deep agony would kill me, probably through suicide, if I gave up drugs.