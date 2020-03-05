In contrast, free transfers will improve ridership. With bus ridership in free fall over the last four years, nearing a 20-year low, SEPTA needs to take immediate action to turn things around. Free transfers allow for a more efficient system; this is crucial in light of SEPTA’s upcoming Comprehensive Bus Network Redesign. Those long, redundant bus routes designed for a one-seat ride also cost a lot for SEPTA to operate. They are existing resources that could be reallocated to improve bus service to underserved neighborhoods around the city, feeding into faster subway/El service and dependable crosstown routes.