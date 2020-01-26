Pompeo’s diplomatic response? According to Kelly, he called the woman journalist into a private room, cursed her out repeatedly, screamed that Americans don’t even care about Ukraine and bizarrely demanded she point out Ukraine on a blank world map. When Kelly reported this — Pompeo had never said his rant was off-the-record — the secretary of state responded not with an apology but with a printed, official second rant that yet again called into question the Trump administration’s commitment to the First Amendment and press freedom and also tried to imply — without evidence and bizarrely, given Kelly’s master’s degree from Cambridge on European affairs — that she couldn’t tell the difference between Ukraine and far-away Bangladesh.