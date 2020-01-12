If the stakes were high in 2016 -- when I naively and foolishly believed that Donald Trump’s campaign was the last throes of a doomed white supremacy, and that America was ready then for a political revolution -- then they are off the charts in 2020. As president, Trump has massively misused and abused the powers of his office, corrupted the White House beyond what has seemed possible, and caused needless deaths and risked many more with a feckless foreign policy -- all with increasingly unstable flights of narcissism. And yet, with an economy producing good stats and wealth for those at the top, and a neofascistic discipline imposed on his Republican Party and his base, Trump’s chances for reelection remain good. Saving the American Experiment requires a new president who will stop the downward spiral of authoritarianism.