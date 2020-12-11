I grew up in one of those bleak, noisy urban environments, Chester. It was an industrial behemoth during the two world wars and then rapidly went the way of other places where ships and anchors and steel and paper products were once manufactured, then disappeared. In my youth it was in a constant state of Monday morning, a brooding shipyard whistle dictating its rhythms, with factory smoke masquerading as clouds. But a decent snowfall could still route the smoke, the roaring trains inciting blizzards of white clouds along the railroad tracks. The uncanny snow animated the humble bricking of the houses and stonework of the churches. It found its way into the nooks and crevices of architectural details and everyday objects, Emily Dickinson’s “alabaster wool” that fills “the wrinkles of the road.” Once I discovered that snow could close school, a minimum-security prison with a liberal weekend furlough policy, I was hooked for life.