In the meantime, there are steps that homeowners can take to electrify their own homes. The most affordable way to transition a home is to take advantage of the opportunities for sustainable replacement. Furnaces wear out about every 30 years, so when you’re ready to replace it or if you’re remodeling your home, consider replacing the furnace with an electric heat pump. The same goes for gas stovetops; when the time comes, consider replacing it with an electric stove. If you’re building a new home or renovating your home’s systems, geothermal and solar are also great options to reduce your use of gas. These steps may require a larger up front investment, but often save consumers in the long term for being more efficient and lasting longer.