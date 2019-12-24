Then, just a few weeks before the 4th of July, the explosions happened. Residents across South Philadelphia were woken up at 4 a.m. as their buildings shook, an orange sky overhead. The blast at PES was so strong, it sent a hunk of infrastructure, weighing 38,000 pounds (as much as a firetruck), up and across the river half a mile away. Over 5,000 pounds of (highly toxic) hydrofluoric acid was released into the air. Days after the accident, PES publicly declared it would not reopen the refinery. The fate of the site will be decided in bankruptcy court in early 2020.