If you haven’t been following the threat from this invasion, I’ll summarize: These planthopper non-beetles (that nevertheless look like beetles) entered the United States inadvertently from their native lands several years ago, and — not unlike one of America’s other current threats, COVID-19 — have no natural predators here. So they breed and reproduce without control. Fortunately, they don’t hurt humans. But this scourge does decimate crops and weaken and kill trees that may be already compromised by other factors. One egg mass produces up to 50 new suckers; who even knows how many egg masses one spotted lanternfly produces!