For nymphs and adults, nonchemical sticky bands are the most effective traps available, according to Penn State Extension, part of the university’s College of Agricultural Sciences. The bands are designed to be wrapped around trees about four feet off the ground to trap nymphs and adults crawling up the trunks to feed. But they should only be installed on trees where spotted lanternflies have been sighted because they can capture other critters, such as bees and butterflies.