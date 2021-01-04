Both the recovery of our city and nation and the longer-term efforts to advance public health and scientific research to prevent and minimize the impact of future crises like this depends upon the ability of science and technology centers, as well as museums, to provide quality lifelong STEM education and learning for all. Such organizations — including the Franklin Institute, where 64.4% of our revenue in 2019 came from earned income — rely heavily on ticket sales, education and program fees, memberships, and facility rentals, to deliver their societal missions to advance a public understanding of and engagement with science, technology, and our natural world. Since the coronavirus pandemic forced shutdowns in March, we’ve faced a collective loss estimated at $1 billion in revenue nationwide.