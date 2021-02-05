Economists disagree over whether these third-round payments are appropriately targeted. While the payments provide much needed aid to households most impacted by the pandemic, they also go to households that have not experienced job or income loss, which some view as unfair. It also makes the payments less effective as a way to stimulate the economy, as higher-income households tend to save the additional income rather than spend it. On the other hand, paying nearly everyone has the appeal of being politically attractive to a broad swath of the population and is a quick way to provide relief to those who are struggling.