Although details of a final bill had not been released as of Sunday afternoon, lawmakers were said to have settled on $600 stimulus checks for those making less than $75,000 a year, according to the Washington Post. Payments would be reduced for those with higher incomes in 2019, and people earning more than $99,000 would not receive anything, the report said. The $600 per person would include adults and children, so an eligible family of four, for instance, could get up to $2,400.