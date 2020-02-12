More understandably, some community members are wary of a potential spike in crime when a facility opens. Modeling current sites that successfully operate around the world, data does not suggest that crime rates increase in areas surrounding an overdose prevention site. A 2014 review of studies found that these sites have been associated with less outdoor use, a decline in overdose rates (no fatal overdose has ever occurred in a supervised site), an increase in health services, and no negative impact on drug use or crime. Another study reported no increase in drug trafficking, no increase in assault, and a decline in vehicle theft around the facility in Vancouver, Canada.