On the Supreme Court, Justice Ginsburg remained a champion of ending discrimination, not just on the basis of sex, but also ending discrimination against those with disabilities, supporting marriage equality, and dissenting sharply on rolling back the Voting Rights Act. But decades after Justice Ginsburg’s work on the Women’s Rights Project, the issue of sex discrimination remained a salient legal battle. In 2006, when the court ruled against Lilly Ledbetter, a woman who sued because she was making less than her male colleagues doing similar work, Justice Ginsburg broke with tradition to read her dissent aloud from the bench, pointedly noting that “The court does not comprehend…the insidious way that women can be victims to discrimination.” Eventually, Congress passed and President Obama signed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act into law. (Even still, much work remains in Pennsylvania to realize equal pay—women in Pennsylvania won’t reach equal pay until 2072, According to the Women’s Law Project and based on current wage trends.)