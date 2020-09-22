WASHINGTON — In a stark reversal of the standard he set in 2016, Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) said Tuesday that he will support filling a vacant seat on the U.S. Supreme Court this year, despite a presidential election being only weeks away.
Toomey, who in 2016 argued that the Senate should wait months for the results of that year’s presidential election because the balance of the court was at stake, said the Senate should do the opposite this year, because the White House and Senate are controlled by the same party.
“The difference between these Senate practices makes perfect sense," Toomey said in a statement. "When divided government creates tension between the two organs responsible for filling a position on the Supreme Court, it is completely justifiable to leave open a vacancy until the voters have had a chance to speak. In 2016, the voters spoke by electing a Republican president and a Republican-controlled Senate. In 2018, the voters expanded the Republican majority in the Senate. Since the voters resolved the tension between the White House and the Senate, there is no reason to delay filling this vacancy.”
The announcement on the highly emotional and consequential debate came after Senate Republicans appeared to have already solidified the votes they need to move ahead in replacing the liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a conservative nominated by President Donald Trump. If they succeed in filling the seat held by Ginsburg, a progressive icon who died Friday, Republicans will likely shift the balance of the court rightward for years to come.
Toomey issued his statement Tuesday hours after Sen. Mitt Romney (R., Utah) said he would also support moving forward with a confirmation vote this year, effectively ending any questions about whether the GOP would have the support needed to do so.
It would take four Senate Republican defections to stop Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from pushing through a Supreme Court confirmation this year, and only two GOP senators have said they would oppose the move.
In 2016, Toomey took a sharply different stand when the political roles were reversed. At the time, he opposed a Senate confirmation vote on Judge Merrick Garland, who was nominated to the high court by then-President Barack Obama, eight months before that year’s election.
Garland would have replaced a staunch judicial conservative, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, but Toomey argued that before changing the political balance of the court, voters should have a say by choosing the president who would fill the seat.
“With the U.S. Supreme Court’s balance at stake, and with a presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice,” Toomey said in a March 2016 statement.
He joined fellow Republicans in a blockade that prevented Garland from receiving so much as a Senate hearing. Trump won the election and eventually named Scalia’s replacement, maintaining a 5-4 conservative majority on the court, and leaving another lasting mark in the country’s bitter fight over the judiciary.
Now, Trump is poised to replace Ginsburg and give the court a 6-3 conservative lean — an even more lopsided advantage than liberals would have enjoyed had Garland been confirmed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Toomey on Tuesday noted that Democrats in 2016 urged the Senate to fill the vacant court seat, even in an election year.
“Are we now supposed to operate by two different sets of rules that systematically advantage the Democrats?” he asked.
Those Democratic calls, however, came months, not weeks, before an election, and before Republicans set a new precedent of blocking a nomination because of the looming election.
The outcome of the pitched fight over the open seat could have tremendous ramifications for years to come on a wide range of American life. The court is already slated to take up key cases dealing with abortion laws and the Affordable Care Act in the coming weeks. Other major rulings in recent years have shaped laws on healthcare, same-sex marriage, voting laws, and the flow of money into politics.
Toomey’s stance is sure to draw scorn from Pennsylvania liberals who have turned him into a top political target ever since the 2016 election, accusing him of hewing too closely to Trump after promising to be an “independent voice” during his reelection campaign that year.
But there was also political risk for Toomey in bucking the president, who has a fervent political base that relishes his successes. Toomey will likely have to face Republican primary voters in 2022, whether he seeks reelection or runs for governor, a move he is widely seen as considering. Trump has made his record of installing conservative judges one of his signature appeals to Republicans, and defying the president on a charged Supreme Court nomination could be damaging in a GOP primary.
Already heated court battles have taken on new levels of intensity and acrimony after the Garland blockade and the contentious confirmation of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who faced unproven accusations of sexual assault, a confrontation that left both parties infuriated.