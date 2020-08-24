However, for the government to use this declaration to justify opening schools, it is critical that all teachers, professors, nurses, janitors, and other workers who provide administrative or support services to educational institutions receive extensive and proper personal protective equipment (PPE). Unfortunately, unlike nurses, physicians, and others in the medical field, many educators and their employers do not have access to PPE such as N95 masks. Those who have called on educators to report to work as essential workers, the same way medical professionals and workers have worked throughout the pandemic, usually fail to recognize that educators have less PPE access.