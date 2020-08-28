The answers to these questions are easy in the abstract but hard in the moment. You understand what I mean if over the last few months you’ve had a neighbor stand too close or seen a store patron half-masked and said nothing. Doing the right thing always sounds easy and righteous, but often doesn’t fit into an interaction’s rhythms. One misstep in a fleeting moment may not land you in the hospital, but a cascade of them, played out hundreds of times across thousands of contacts in a deeply intermingled community, could easily become an uptick of cases. Add that to the many integral parts of college life — lunches, coffees, frisbee games, classes, dates, and yes, parties — and things could rapidly spiral out of control.