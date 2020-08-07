What is at stake for me is not just my own health but that of my parents, with whom I’m currently staying. Both are approaching 65, and have underlying health conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19. If I had been assigned in-person classes, what would I have done? The only option I was given by the university was to file a Request for Disability Accommodation due to a preexisting medical condition. This is an inept solution, not only because healthy young people have died from COVID-19 but also because it completely ignores the health of those with whom I am in constant close contact.