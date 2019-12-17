No, it is not nice for residents to feel scorned by privileged students (of all colors) who attend the university. But worse is living in a neighborhood where “seeing shootings first-hand and hearing constant gunfire” is “distressingly common,” as WHYY reported in its 2017 coverage of Philadelphia’s 22nd police district, where the university’s main campus lies. Pretending that the area is without some danger and dysfunction does not begin to address the problems visited primarily upon residents themselves, who do not have a private security force patrolling their streets as Temple does. Hushing people who bring up inconvenient facts — even in non-PC terms — makes these problems harder to talk about.