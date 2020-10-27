The only way forward is for our political leaders to acknowledge, accept, and make a plan to eradicate the anti-Semitism that exists within their own ranks. As the election winds down, and the votes are tallied, there will be a new or altered governing body that will be tasked with uniting a divided country and combating the pervasive bigotry within our midst. Anti-Semitism is thousands of years old; it will take a worldwide effort to eradicate it entirely. But if America’s political parties can critically examine their own role in incubating and spreading anti-Semitism, the rest of the world might just follow suit.