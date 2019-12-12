This connection President Trump draws between all Jews and Israel is where things get messy. A careful reading of his executive order makes clear several things. First, the initial reporting was inaccurate — the order does not reclassify Judaism as a nationality. Instead, it places Judaism within the context of Title VI, which allows that no person will be discriminated against because of race, color, or national origin. This is especially important on college campuses, most of which receive federal funding and must comply with federal law. Although religion is not covered by Title VI, the order broadened its scope, placing Judaism in the same bucket as race and nationality.