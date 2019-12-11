Two assailants targeted a kosher supermarket in Jersey City, N.J., Tuesday in an attack that escalated to an hours-long shootout with law enforcement that left six people dead, including the two suspects and one police officer, officials said.
Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop confirmed via Twitter that the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket was the shooters’ target, and investigators believe the attack was driven by the anti-Semitic and anti-police sentiments one suspect posted online, a law enforcement official familiar with the case told The New York Times Wednesday. One suspect, the New York Times reported, also appeared to be linked to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which the Southern Poverty Law Center labels a hate group.
This attack came a month and a half after the Jewish community mourned the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting at the Pittsburgh Tree of Life synagogue shooting. Synagogues have spent the past year installing security, like outdoor cameras, panic buttons and sometimes, armed guards, but this week’s deadly shootout was a reminder of all the other places Jewish people could be targeted and at risk.
The Jersey City Kosher Supermarket opened three years ago in the gentrifying neighborhood and is where about 100 Hasidic families get their groceries; many families in the growing community have relocated from the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn to Jersey City, the New York Times reported.
A Hasid is part of an ultra-Orthodox sect of Judaism. Hasids strictly follow Jewish law, which includes everything from what to eat to what to wear. A kosher supermarket provides the community with food prepared in a way that aligns with Jewish teachings.
Hasidic men are most recognized by their long black coats, hats, payot (similar to long sidelocks), and tallit — a prayer shawl that looks like a fringed garment. Women also dress modestly, wearing long black skirts and longer sleeves to cover their knees and elbows. Once married, a woman must keep her hair covered and will often wear a wig over her real hair.
Rabbi Moshe Schapiro, of the Chabad of Hoboken and Jersey City, described the kosher market to The New York Times as "a grocery that is very popular with the local Jewish community” and had “a deli counter that has nice sandwiches.”
The shooting occurred as President Donald Trump prepared to sign an executive order on Wednesday that would treat Judaism as a nationality and not just a religion, which the administration believes will fight anti-Semitism on college campuses.
The order would allow Trump to move against anti-Israel and divestment movements by mandating that universities treat those actions as discriminatory in order to continue receiving government funding. Colleges that receive federal money may not discriminate based on national origin, race, or color.