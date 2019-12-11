Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop confirmed via Twitter that the Jersey City Kosher Supermarket was the shooters’ target, and investigators believe the attack was driven by the anti-Semitic and anti-police sentiments one suspect posted online, a law enforcement official familiar with the case told The New York Times Wednesday. One suspect, the New York Times reported, also appeared to be linked to the Black Hebrew Israelite movement, which the Southern Poverty Law Center labels a hate group.