The problem for the 2nd Circuit: When exactly did the switch occur? By what act did the president transform his previous private account into a public one? Merely speaking about his official acts through the account isn’t enough. The 2nd Circuit isn’t exactly clear as to when this happened. That the account was created before Trump was president and will likely continue as a private account after he leaves office suggests that the 2nd Circuit may be wrong and other courts may decide the issue differently. And Vice President Pence, who has not used his account in the same way as Trump, can still block people.