Importantly, youth vaping didn’t peak at the same time flavor options did. The vape flavor market expanded until 2016, after which the FDA prohibited new products from being introduced without marketing approval. There were an estimated 7,764 flavors available on e-cigarette brand websites in 2013. By 2016 that estimate had more than doubled to 15,586. If flavors cause youth to vape, we’d expect youth vaping to have increased steadily with the proliferation of flavors. CDC data show vaping rates among youth increased every year between 2011 (when the behavior was first measured) and 2015. But in 2016, right when the United States vaping market reached “peak flavor,” national data showed youth vaping decline for the first time. This low rate remained stable in 2017. Increases in 2018 and 2019 happened when the flavor market was frozen in its 2016 state.