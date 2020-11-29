Which brings us to the second factor, which is that in Trump’s brand of American authoritarian rage, as the writer Adam Serwer brilliantly put it, the cruelty is the point. Behind everything from the brutal separations of toddlers from their mothers at the Southern border to tossing paper towels at Puerto Rico’s suffering victims of Hurricane Maria, Serwer saw “the Trump supporters whose community is built by rejoicing in the anguish of those they see as unlike them, who have found in their shared cruelty an answer to the loneliness and atomization of modern life.” What better way to channel the “lock her up” rage toward political elites, journalists and scientists than to kill some people found guilty of actual crimes on your way out the back door at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue?