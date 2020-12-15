Although work-sharing has not been widely used in the United States, it has been in other parts of the world. In Belgium, the country with the highest take-up rate, work-sharing participants equaled about 5.6% of employment in 2009, a huge cushioning of Belgian families and businesses from the impact of the Great Recession. For comparison, if the U.S. had the same take-up rate of work-sharing as Belgium, roughly 2 million jobs might have been preserved in 2009. In 10 other countries in 2009, work sharing equaled 1% to 4% of employment in 2009—five to 20 times larger than usage in the U.S.