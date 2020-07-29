Community policing involves more than just policing a neighborhood. It is also about having positive interactions and building trust with community members. Working together toward the common goal of what residents want for their community is essential. Where in a police department fiscal budget is the funding to facilitate events promoting continued positive community engagements? Again: That funding may or may not exist. Police foundations provide not only the financial support, but also facilitate the request for in-kind donations of items or goods and help break the ice or provide some common ground to get conversations started.