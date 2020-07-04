In March 2019, the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old Black man by State College police stirred protests. The parents of Osaze Osagie called police after their son, who had a history of mental-health issues, had written text messages threatening harm to himself or others. When police officers went to his apartment, he ran out wielding a knife, authorities said. He was shot in the left shoulder and twice in the back. District Attorney Bernie Cantorna concluded that the officers’ use of force was justified.