The role of speech, assembly, and petition in making real the promises of democracy: John Lewis. Martin Luther King Jr. and Benjamin Franklin each used their constitutionally protected freedoms to tell the public and those in power that, in King’s words, “Now is the time to make real the promises of democracy.” In the final months of his life, for example, Franklin drew on the language of the founding documents to urge Congress to grant liberty to those “degraded into perpetual bondage.” Where the printer whose birth we celebrate on Jan. 17 dispatched his petition in print, the preacher born more than two centuries later on Jan. 15 peaceably assembled more than a quarter million people in front of the Lincoln Memorial on a hot August day in 1963.