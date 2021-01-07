—President Trump, any aides who materially supported the insurrection, and its leaders on the ground must be investigated and prosecuted, so we can get back to some kind of baseline here of what’s a crime (hint: this surely was) and who is above the law, which should be no one. Indeed, one argument for Vice President Mike Pence — said to be finally fed up after four years of lackeydom — and the Cabinet to rapidly remove Trump via the 25th Amendment would be to prevent him from pardoning his co-conspirators or himself. I also think that regardless of what federal and state prosecutors can do, the House — whenever it finds its way clear to get back to work — needs to impeach Trump again and urge his GOP critics in the Senate to convict, with the purpose of banning him from seeking the presidency in 2024.