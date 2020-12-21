We need to get ahead of that inevitable now. The fear here is that vaccine distribution or, rather, who gets what grade of vaccine will be determined by where they live, how much they make, and the color of their skin. Expectations on vaccine supply have already been dramatically reduced as we’re now finding out the current administration didn’t purchase the “several hundred million doses” of COVID vaccine it promised. Instead, states are planning for about 40 million doses to start with. We’ll have only a limited supply of that 95% effective Pfizer and Moderna, but initially — and likely — a greater supply of the potentially 70% effective AstraZeneca. What happens if word gets out that the 95% effective vaccine will be used up before certain communities or populations can get in line?