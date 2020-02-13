That’s an approach taken by Robert Carter, a social worker who co-directs the Men’s Center for Growth and Change in Philadelphia. While humans naturally recoil from hurt, Carter — who at age 14 suffered burns so severe that he remained hospitalized for almost five years — believes we should learn to view pain as a gift. “With my experience of tremendous physical pain for a long time, I realize that pain has a purpose,” said Carter, who also lectures at the University of Pennsylvania’s Graduate School of Education. “It’s like the red light in a car that tells you something’s wrong with the engine. It’s a warning. You’ve got to get cleaned off, which hurts, then the wound can heal.”