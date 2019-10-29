Vaping is growing at an alarming rate among adolescents, putting their health at risk both now and in the future. Over 1,200 cases of severe acute lung injuries and at least 26 fatalities have brought the dangers of vaping to the forefront in recent months, but the risk of its potential long-term effects should also be considered. While these long-term effects have not yet been studied, there is plenty of evidence that indicates that vaping is not safe.