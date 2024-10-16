Why aren’t Philly Democrats working harder for Harris? | The Homestretch

The presidential election will likely come down to Pennsylvania — just as it did in 2020 — and voter turnout in Philadelphia could determine who wins the Keystone State and becomes the next president.

“If we win Pennsylvania, we win the whole thing, it’s very simple,” Donald Trump said during a recent campaign stop in Indiana, Pa.

Given Philadelphia’s outsized role in deciding elections statewide, city officials should be doing everything possible to increase voter registration and boost turnout. But instead of an all-out push for new and inspiring ways to get out the vote, the effort appears to largely be business as usual.

In recent weeks, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker has seemed more focused, publicly at least, on the Sixers arena than stopping a twice-impeached, convicted criminal, sexual harasser, climate change denier, Vladimir Putin lackey, wannabe dictator from returning to the White House.

Parker’s sparsely populated social media feed hasn’t mentioned the presidential election since August. Recent public appearances consist of a groundbreaking at a rec center and a kickoff for Minority Enterprise Development Week. Parker may be doing more behind the scenes, but her spokesperson said someone from Parker’s political team would respond to questions but they never did.

A spokesperson for Bob Brady, the city’s longtime Democratic Party boss, said the party provided ward leaders with lists to do direct voter registration and is using “new data-driven tools” to track mail-in and in-person voting.

The party has contacted 10,000 voters who moved to the city and has worked with other groups to target about 15,000 others to increase voter registration, including college students. The party is also running ahead of 2020 efforts to increase mail-in ballots.

That’s all well and good, but Democratic officials do not appear to be doing much new or different to inspire and motivate voters. By comparison, tech billionaire Elon Musk set up shop in Pittsburgh and is doing everything he can to sway the election for Trump, including spreading misinformation on his social media platform X, pouring millions into a super PAC aimed at voter canvassing, and paying people to register voters. A MAGA influencer held a voter registration event in Bucks County.

Meanwhile, the Democrats appear to be sticking to the same old playbook. The humdrum outward-facing efforts come as working-class voters in the city are drifting toward Republicans, according to a recent report by The Inquirer.

At the same time, voter turnout in many Black and Hispanic precincts fell in the last general election. In the 2022 midterms, only 43% of voters in Philadelphia cast ballots, down from 49% in 2018.

Given the drop-off, elected officials and party leaders in Philadelphia should be doing everything they can to educate and motivate voters about the importance of the election. They could also explain how Trump’s policies will hurt working-class voters, and how he is working to suppress votes in Pennsylvania.

Gov. Josh Shapiro is doing more than most. He is using social media to inform voters. One recent post showed Shapiro and Jack Schlossberg, President John F. Kennedy’s grandson, talking about the importance of calling voters.

Some suburban counties have also stepped up. Montgomery County doubled the number of voter offices and increased the number of ballot drop-off boxes as part of a larger effort to bolster voter turnout.

Turn Bucks Blue, a political action committee, paid for video ads featuring a number of locals apparently in the buff, titled “Vote Naked Bucks County.”

Philadelphia should get creative, as well. Maybe Parker could bring together all nine Democratic candidates for mayor last year for a campaign rally? Or perhaps organize citywide Zoom calls using local leaders and celebrities. Or set up voter registration booths at transit hubs, festivals, rec centers, and city parks.

With polls showing a close race between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, every vote matters. In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by 44,292 votes. In 2020, Trump lost to Joe Biden by 80,555 votes.

Philadelphia is the birthplace of democracy, but will the city also be where democracy dies?

Nuns on the Bus

One group that is working hard to turn out votes is Catholic nuns. Nuns On the Bus & Friends launched a cross-country tour in Philadelphia earlier this month.

The city and commonwealth have a large Catholic population that will help shape the election outcome. Interestingly, contrary to church doctrine, the majority of Catholic voters support abortion rights.

Instead of getting bogged down in the abortion debate, the nuns are urging voters to consider other issues, including health care, the economy, public safety, childcare, the environment, immigration, and treatment of the LGBTQ community.

The group is nonpartisan, but the nuns clearly support Harris’ policies over Trump’s. The nuns are more focused on social justice issues and encouraging voters to reject polarization and support the common good.

So the nuns were probably happy to hear Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz reference a Bible verse during the vice presidential debate to inform how best to treat migrants at the border. “Matthew 25:40 talks about, ‘To the least amongst us, you do unto me,’” Walz said. “I think that’s true of most Americans.”

Perhaps, but not Trump, who suggested shooting migrants who try to enter the country illegally and plans to round up millions of undocumented immigrants and deport them.

Voter information

Here is some helpful voter information. The last day to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday. Election Day is Nov. 5, and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Only U.S. citizens can vote. To vote in Pennsylvania, you must live in the state for at least 30 days prior to the election. More statewide voter information can be found online at www.pa.gov/en/agencies/vote.html.

Information about voting in Philadelphia can be found at vote.phila.gov. The Committee of 70, a nonpartisan civic organization, has a voter guide and other tips that can be found online at seventy.org.

The Homestretch is an occasional column by members of The Inquirer Editorial Board exploring the stakes in the 2024 presidential race.