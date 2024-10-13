MAGA influencer Scott Presler brought his GOP voter registration message to Bucks County during a Trump-Kennedy unity event

The so-called “Trump-Kennedy alliance” was in full force Sunday at the Newtown Sports Training & Event Center in Bucks County.

The event — called “Power of Unity” — encouraged loyalists of former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who endorsed Trump in August after dropping out of the presidential race, to mill around with their fellow conservatives, visit GOP-aligned voter registration tables, or help themselves to a smattering of healthy snacks, as they listened to various speakers. One of the most notable voices of the afternoon was MAGA influencer and grassroots Republican voter registration activist Scott Presler.

Presler is focused on flipping Pennsylvania red, including purple Bucks County, namely through his organization, Early Vote Action, which had a table at the event. Lara Trump, RNC cochair and the former president’s daughter-in-law, has commended Presler for his efforts, citing Republican registration surpassing that of Democrats in Bucks and Luzerne Counties. Republicans currently have a 936-person registration lead in Bucks, according to the county’s voter statistics. In Luzerne, Republicans have a 3,965-person edge.

Standing in front of various “Trump-Vance” banners and an “America First” flag, Ellen Cox, an organizer of the event and its emcee, said Presler has “been such a gift to Pennsylvania, to Bucks County.”

During his rousing 16-minute speech, Presler emphasized the importance of voter registration in “in-play” Pennsylvania. He charted his strategy for mobilizing Republican voters in the Commonwealth, including courting the Keystone State’s Amish population and hunting community, as well as Gen-Z and millennial voters.

“We cannot assume that everybody here is registered,” Presler said as he paced around the training room, reconfigured into an event space. “And so if you are not registered to vote, oh, I would love to be the one to either register you or convert you to a Republican and lock in that vote.”

Presler delivered an animated performance Sunday, garnering cheers, shouts, and a standing ovation from the audience as he roared into the microphone, “And we flipped Bucks County from blue to red!”

Presler declined to answer questions from The Inquirer about his voter registration efforts during the event, which also featured conservative commentator Tim Pool and right-wing activist Jack Posobiec.

All three have a history of spreading baseless conspiracy theories. Presler peddled disinformation about the 2020 election and has been doing the same in the lead-up to the 2024 general election.

Sunday’s program was underscored by what one attendee said was a feeling of “camaraderie” they were yearning for in purple Bucks County, a place where voters often split their ticket.

“Just to get together with people who think the same way we do,” said Nancy Hennessy, 61, a retired teacher from Fairless Hills. “You get isolated and you forget. Seeing the signs ... on the street are great, too, but seeing faces and seeing people … the excitement is seeing people who think the same way as you do, especially in a place like Bucks County.”

The partnership between Trump and Kennedy supporters was evident throughout the afternoon. While many participants donned MAGA hats or pro-Trump merchandise, the remnants of RFK Jr.’s presidential campaign in Pennsylvania were apparent. A table offered Kennedy lawn signs and several leaders of the scion’s Pennsylvania campaign expressed their gripes with “Big Food” and vaccines, schools of thought that have found a place in Trump and Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” platform.

As Election Day inches closer, individuals aligned with both the Trump campaign and Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign will be stumping for votes in the crucial Philly suburbs.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff was scheduled to appear in Delaware County and Montgomery County on Sunday, while first lady Jill Biden will campaign for the Harris-Walz ticket in the suburbs Tuesday. Sen. JD Vance was expected to participate in a town hall in Lafayette Hill on Tuesday.

Sunday’s event was not a Trump campaign event. The former president will be in suburbs on Monday for a town hall in Oaks. Harris will travel to Philadelphia for a campaign event Wednesday and will be in Delaware County for a CNN town hall on Oct. 23.

Vance also held the Trump campaign’s first Bucks County rally in Newtown last month.

And Lower Bucks in particular will continue to be a hot spot.

“That’s where the fight is,” Cox said at the event.