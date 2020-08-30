Age further complicates matters. Poll workers are generally older, as the U.S. Election Administration and Voting Survey recently observed: “In the 2018 [midterms], around six in 10 U.S. poll workers (58%) were ages 61″ and above. Given what we know about COVID-19 transmission, that means that the people most likely to volunteer to work the polls are also the ones most at risk to contract the virus — and thus more likely to sit out working this election, for individual safety. Asked to remain indoors, occasionally with poor ventilation, and interact with presumable virus carriers, health-conscious senior workers inevitably won’t show up come November.