Moreover, it’s the communities that are disproportionately bearing the brunt of this COVID-19 pandemic — Black and brown people in particular — who have historically faced the greatest barriers to voting. That’s not a coincidence. The historic disenfranchisement of voters of color is one of the reasons why we still stare down so many public health disparities, including those underscored by COVID-19. In taking a closer look across the United States, at least half of households in the four largest U.S. cities — 53% in New York, 56% in Los Angeles, 50% in Chicago, and 63% in Houston — faced serious financial problems during the COVID-19 outbreak. Furthermore, these problems mainly affected Black and Latino households.