I have been in law enforcement as a prosecutor for most of my adult life and my young children grew up thanking all the officers who “protected mommy” by guarding her in the courtroom and in the courthouse. The men and women in blue have an unenviable task, as many future defendants “on the street” have mental health issues, yet nominal to no access to mental health services. Meanwhile the police have little training and few options when encountering those suffering mental illness who may be committing crimes.