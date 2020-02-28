As Philly’s culinary scene has flourished in the last decade, our collective bar is higher for what constitutes good food. It feels like Wawa’s food game, which has arguably been slipping for years, is heading in the opposite direction. Carefully assembled hoagies, with freshly-cut meat and cheese on good rolls, gave way to subpar, parbaked rolls, and sloppily-constructed sandwiches. As the chain has diversified, it’s added seemingly incongruous items to their menu. Not just shortis, now it’s quesadillas and burritos and Molten Lava lattes. But—likely because of our blind loyalty, the idea of Wawa irrevocably tied to our hometown pride—they’ve kept giving us things, and we’ve kept shoving them in our faces. But maybe the chicken sandwich is the turning point. Perhaps this is the moment they say “Let them eat Tastykakes!” and we, as a city, say “Off with their heads.”