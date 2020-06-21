When we both worked in DC, my wife earned the higher salary and I was proud of her. Yet I’m still dealing with this antiquated notion of being a family anchor. One question I’ve wrestled with lately: Do I feel this way because I’m the man in the relationship, or because I’m uncomfortable accepting support from other people? After all, when we were first living together, my wife was starting her freelance career and I helped support her. This shouldn’t be much different.